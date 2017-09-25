SIALKOT-Gujranwala Commissioner M Asif has sought the active cooperation of the Ulema in promoting religious harmony, unity, peace and brotherhood.

He said that the Ulema avert hurting the religious sentiments of the people belonging to any sect during month of Muharram. Addressing a meeting, the commissioner urged the Muslim Ummah to be united and shun their differences for the glory of Islam and curbing the menace of anti-Islam and anti-Muslim conspiracies.

Addressing the meeting, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed said that every person of the society come forward to play a pivotal role to save the country from the flames of sectarian violence by promoting the religious harmony. He said that Pakistan has been passing through the very crucial situation and the country cannot afford to face another mishap and tragedy.

RPO Sultan Azmat Taimuri also urged the Ulema to shun their differences in larger national interest and glory of Islam.

On the occasion, the district peace committee (DPC) revealed that the terrorists have no religion, as every religion of the world gives the lesson of love and peace and respect of the humanity. He urged the Ulema, traders, teachers, social workers, politicians and notables to play their pivotal role in promoting religious and sectarian harmony, brother hood, unity, faith and peace in the society during the month of Muharram.