SIALKOT-Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid assured the Indian shelling victims in Sialkot border villages that their financial compensation would be doubled upon the arrival of the prime minister from London.

Talking the affected people, he said that the government was actively considering a proposal of doubling the financial compensation and it would double upon the arrival of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from London.

After giving compensation cheques of Rs.0.5 million to the heirs of four people martyred in shelling in village Beeni Sulehriyaan-Charwah a few days ago, he strongly condemned the Indian shelling on Sialkot border villages and killings of the innocent people.

He termed it a barbaric act by India, saying that the armed forces of Pakistan has the full capability to defend every inch of the motherland and to give answer to the enemy in befitting manners and retaliating instantly and effectively.

The law minister said that the Indian BSF was writing the stories of brutality and cruelty by targeting the civilian population in Sialkot border villages. He also termed Indian shelling on Sialkot border villages an cowardly act.

He expressed complete solidarity with the affected people during his visit to Sialkot border villages. He strongly condemned the incidents, and expressed deep grief and condolences with the bereaved families. He also assured the people that the construction of 60 special bunkers along the 193km Sialkot Working Boundary would soon be started under the joint supervision of Pak Army and the Punjab Rangers. He said that the local people would live in these bunkers for saving their lives during the shelling by Indian BSF.

Talking to newsmen, the federal minister said that Pakistan would give tit-for-tat response to India for targeting the civilian population. He said that the India was shelling the Sialkot border villages by violating the ceasefire accords. He termed the Indian unprovoked shelling an act of insane.

Earlier, Punjab Rangers Director General Maj-Gen Naveed Hayyat Khan gave a briefing on operational, security and training aspects.

Zahid Hamid appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers as they are contributing to safety of Pakistan.