ISLAMABAD - An ISIS flag was spotted hoisting at a bridge by a commuter in the federal capital near the main highway on Sunday morning.

The pedestrian bridge near Iqbal Town area where the flag of the international terrorist organization was spotted is six-seven kilometers from the city centre.

According to details, Khanna police removed the flag hoisted by unidentified persons on Sunday afternoon after a resident of Dera Ismail Khan informed Rescue 15 of the matter.

The matter was reported to Khanna police by Naveed Ahmed Khan son of Ahmed Khan.

Khan is currently a resident of Jinnah Garden, Islamabad.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and immediately removed the flag.

The police took the informer to the police station to get his statement recorded.

In his application to the police, Khan said that on the morning of 24 September 2017, he was travelling on the Expressway in Islamabad when he spotted ISIS flag hoisted at a bridge near Iqbal Town.

He said that he recognised the flag as he had seen it a number of times on television before.

Khan said the flag had Islam’s “declaration of faith” inscribed on it.

“I called the police on Rescue 15 and they reached the spot. They removed the flag and took me to the police station for recording [of] the statement,” he said, in his application.

Minister of Interior Ahsan Iqbal also took notice of the matter and asked the inspector-general of police, Islamabad to submit a report in this regard.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied the presence of the ISIS on its soil.

It however has acknowledged the rise of ISIS in Afghanistan as a point of concern.

When contacted, the officials at the police station said that the police was investigating the matter.

It had yet to register a case till the filing of this report.

No arrest has so far been made in this connection, the police said.