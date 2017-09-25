Karachi is the cheapest among Pakistan’s top five big cities while Lahore emerged as the most expensive city in terms of cost of living, says a report published by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the report, Karachi’s year-on-year consumer price index inflation (CPI) was in August recorded at 1.7 per cent as compared to previous year’s 3.3 per cent.

The CPI remained at 5.1 per cent in Lahore, the report stated.

“Among the five cities, the lowest inflation was observed in Karachi at 1.7 per cent, while the highest inflation was observed in Lahore at 5.1 percent,” the SBP said.