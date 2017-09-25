SUKKUR: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah has appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s decision of returning back to Pakistan. He also said the former prime minister should face the cases now.

Shah also lashed at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf by saying it has no agenda but to damage the system while the PPP wants the continuation of Parliament and the system.

While speaking at a press conference today, Khursheed Shah said PTI has disgraced itself by approaching the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to challenge his position as Opposition Leader in National Assembly.

Responding to a question, he said that PTI should first apologize to the MQM-Pakistan's leadership for the accusations they have been leveling against it in the past.

Shah added that if there is someone better for the post of the opposition leader, he will not raise any objection over his appointment. He said all of this is being done to disturb the parliament. Shah further claimed that he always tried to unite the opposition, and to welcome everybody’s suggestions.

He said the PTI wants Shah Mahmood Qureshi as opposition leader before the caretaker government steps in prior to the General Elections 2018 and it wanted to play a role in the formation of the caretaker government.

He said the actions of the PTI chief have always strengthened the hands of Nawaz Sharif. He said the critical issues facing the country like economic situation, terrorism, widening gap in import and export are because of our internal fighting.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party representative said that Chairman of National Accountability Bureau is appointed after mutual consent from government and opposition, and in case both the parties fail to reach any consensus, the matter would be referred to a 12-member committee.

Talking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khurshid Shah said there is a criteria mentioned in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to appoint the NAB chairman, and it is mutually done by the federal government and the opposition leader.