NOWSHERA - Usman Ali Khan, the elder brother of a sitting Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qurban Ali Khan died of dengue on Sunday. Usman Ali Khan was diagnosed with dengue and was shifted to Quiad-e-Azam International Hospital Islamabad where he passed away. Many hospitals in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are still receiving dengue patients with death toll rising above 30.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Sep-2017 here.
KP MPA’s brother dies of dengue
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus