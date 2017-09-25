A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh will took up all petitions related to Model Town incident including Punjab govt's appeal against single bench decision on Model Town report.

Earlier, a full bench comprising headed by acting Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Justice Abdul Sami Khan and Justice Muhammad Anwarul dissolved.

The bench head separated himself from the bench for personal reasons. Punjab govt has challenged single bench decision on Model Town questioning the jurisdiction of the bench as well as the point it had held that commission proceedings were judicial proceedings.

PAT's counsel has also moved contempt petition against the provincial government for not complying with the court orders regarding publicizing Model Town report on killings of innocent workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek in 2014.