KHANEWAL-The Lahore High Court's Multan bench has sought the relevant record in a case filed by a woman for the acquisition of the land of Govt Post Graduate College Khanewal, claiming that she was the real owner of the land.

The court has adjourned the hearing for November 14, 2017. After 60 years of the establishment of Govt Post graduate College, Nasreen Kausar submitted the application and claimed that the college management had occupied her purchased piece of land situated inside the boundary of the college.

Earlier, the Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner issued a letter to the district administration to get back the occupation of the land from the college in favour of the woman.

The assistant commissioner issued warrants for discharging the land. The college administration checked its papers and said that Nasreen Kausar bought the said land unlawfully from the unlawful possessors of deceivers. The land she purchased with mala fide intention was actually in the ownership of the college.

Civil society, educational and political circles, student unions leaders, parents of the students has demanded the government take note of the fraudulent revenue transaction and involvement of land mafia in the case. they also sought inquiry into the issue as it is the only college in Khanewal where MA/MSc classes are held.

Govt Post Graduate College for Boys Principal Rana Khalil Ahmad filed a writ petition No12007/17 in Lahore High Court Multan bench, in which, Mr Justice Mamoonur- Rasheed Sheikh has granted Interim relief in favour of the college.