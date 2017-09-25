Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after almost a month stay in London ending all political speculations that he will not come back.

He was staying there to look after his ailing wife, Kalsoom Nawaz, who is getting cancer treatment. Sharif boarded a PIA flight from London and reached early in the morning today in Islamabad and went to Punjab House.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Asif Kirmani told media that Nawaz Sharif will appear before accountability court tomorrow after a consultation meeting of party held in the Punjab House.

"Nawaz Sharif will also talk to media tomorrow," said Asif Kirmani. He asserted that PML-N chairman did not go to London with his won wish rather he was there for his wife's medical treatment.

It is also been reported that his son, Hussain Nawaz, will also appear before accountability court.