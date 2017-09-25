Renowned, Pakistan Movement worker, Fatima Sughra died last night in Lahore at age 86 after protracted illness.

Her funeral prayer has been offered today after Zohr prayers and was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard.

Fatima Sughra won acclaim for her rebellion against the British rule during Pakistan movement when she pulled down Union Jack from the Civil Secretariat Lahore gate and hoisted her green dupataas the flag of Muslim League. At the time, Sughra was only 14.

She was awarded gold medal and Life Achievement Award by the government of Pakistan and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust in recognition of her services during the Independence movement.