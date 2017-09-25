The joint exercise of Pakistan-Russia Special Forces ‘DRUBZA 2017’ has started in Minralney Vody, Russia, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise is two-week long.

According to media wing of Pakistan military, the exercise will focus on counter terrorism operations, hostage and rescue, cordon and search operations.

The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen the military relationship of both states.

Furthermore, Pakistan Army will share its war against terrorism experience with its Russian counterpart, ISPR added.