HAFIZABAD-All-out efforts would be made to maintain peace and intersect harmony in the district during the forthcoming holy month of Muharram, Acting Deputy Commissioner Allah Ditta Warraich said. Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee, the DC said that law violators would be dealt with sternly. He called upon Ulema of all schools of thought to desist from uttering any word during their sermons which might injure the sentiments of other sects.

The meeting was attended by DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul and District Council Chairman Afzal Hussain Tarar. They said that although the district administration and police have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the district, yet the Rangers and personnel of Pakistan Army would be at the beck and call, in case of any eventuality. Ulema and other members of the peace committee assured the administration of their full cooperation for maintaining peace and intersect harmony during Muharram. The administration directed the MCs to execute proper sanitation and repair to roads particularly those leading to Imambargahs and the routes fixed for processions.

The DPO informed the meeting that besides 779 policemen, 210 Qaumi Razakar and 2,000 volunteers flanked by four teams of Elite Force commandoes would be deployed for the security of processions and Majalis. These gatherings would also be monitored through CCTV cameras, the DPO added.