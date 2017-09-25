SADIQABAD-The PML-N has been playing its due role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, said MNA Raees Mehboob.

Talking to The Nation here the other day, he said that decision of making Kulsoom Nawaz prime minister depends upon the party leadership. He stated that PML-N victory in NA-120 by-election is not only the victory of their party but also the victory of democracy as well. The PML-N would sweep the next general elections, he claimed. He said those who are busy conspiring against the successful completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will never succeed in their evil designs. He claimed that the Punjab government is striving to improve the living standard of the masses across the province.

IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION

UNDERSCORED

The Alif Ailaan held a training workshop wherein the participants were briefed about the current literacy rate in Rahim Yar Khan district and steps for its betterment.

The participants were informed that a vigorous campaign would be launched in the district to create awareness among the masses regarding importance of education in the modern age. Saba Masood, regional organizer of the campaign, addressed the participants that there is low literacy rate, 45 percent, in RY Khan. She regretted that the district secures 32nd position in 36 districts of Punjab province. She stressed the need for enhancing literacy rate in the area.

Social worker and educationist, Asif Sattar asked the youth to join the campaign, adding it will be started from Sadiqabad. "We need to convince parents that the dream of becoming prosperous cannot be materialised without equipping children with modern education," he pointed out.

The deputy district officer (health) said that lack of education and awareness are the main reasons behind the problems being faced by Pakistan. "We can overcome these problems by educating our children," he added.