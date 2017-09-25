SHARAQPUR- A handful of terrorists or the peace-breakers cannot defeat police backed by the masses, Sheikhupura DPO Sarfraz Ahmed Virk stated at an open court. He said that those destroying peace of the society would soon be eliminated. The DPO highlighted sacrifices rendered by policemen for recovery of the abducted persons. He said the policemen would not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for public protection. The DPO pledged to respond to each and every public complaint of theft, robbery and other crimes. He urged people to call on 15 for swift action against crimes. DPO Sarfaraz vowed to provide speedy justice to oppressed people. Sheikhupura Press Club President Azeem Noushahi and the police officers were present on the occasion.