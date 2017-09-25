TOBA TEK SINGH-The Punjab government has approved the expansion of a graveyard along Toba-Gojra Bypass Road.

It will be an extension of already existing graveyard "Kabutraan wala Qabristaan". It will cover an area of 50 kanal state land. On proposal from Assistant Commissioner Gojra Asif Ali Dogar, the deputy commissioner has recommended the project that has been approved by the government. Gojra AC Asif Ali Dogar along with officers from all departments concerned including Revenue, Highways, Building, Irrigation and Excise and taxation visited the site on Sunday to assess its market price and feasibility. He told reporters that funds had already been specified for the project and work on it will start very soon.

VISIT: Minister of State for Communications Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry inquired after the health of a farmer leader and Awami Workers Party Central Committee Member Chaudhry Fateh Muhammad at Chak 305/GB. He inquired after his health. On the occasion Chaudhry Fateh Muhammad presented his autobiography book "Jo Hum Pe Guzri" to the minister.