Security forces on Monday claimed to have killed four militants of outlawed organisations in various parts of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the suspected militants belonged to the outlawed Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and the United Baloch Army (UBA).

FC personnel also apprehended 24 suspects and seized large machine guns, small machine guns, rifles, pistols, IEDs, rockets, mortar shells and hand grenades, the statement added.