NOORPUR THAL-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial general secretary Bilal Qudrat Butt has called on the Muslims to mould their lives truly in accordance with the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and the Quran for their salvation in the world and the hereafter.

Addressing a public gathering at Rangpur Baghoor, he said that all the problems being confronted by the nation are due to deviation from the teachings of Quran and the Prophet (SAWW) and it is, therefore, imperative for all the Muslims to adhere the Quranic teachings which, he pointed out, is panacea for all ills.

The Islamic justice system is inevitable to end oppression and suppression from the society and create a peaceful atmosphere in the country, he said and adding that corruption and the funds embezzlement are the main causes of poverty, unemployment and inflation in the country. He claimed that the Jamaat is determined to eliminate corruption. The JI secretary general said that everybody talk about the Constitution and supremacy of law but practically perform nothing in this regard.

JI Kuhshab district leaders - Malik Waris Jasra and Malik Abdullah Jasra said that corruption is rampant in the society. They pointed out that corruption is rightly labelled as mother of all ills. It gives birth to multifarious problems including nepotism and favouritism. It negates meritocracy, transparency and accountability.

They suggested that an effective control over corruption and recovery of the plundered wealth lying abroad in offshore accounts can only free the country from the clutches of IMF and World Bank.