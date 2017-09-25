ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Interior Talal Chauhdry on Sunday said that general elections would be held in 2018 and there was no chance and circumstances of early elections in the country.

Nobody was taking seriously the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of early elections, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that all national institutions were effectively working for the development and prosperity of the country under their parameters. He urged Imran Khan to topple the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and PML-N was ready to contest elections there. He claimed that KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak would not resign for holding early elections in the province.

Talal Chaudhry said that PML-N won by-election in NA-120 with thumping majority as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was popular leader among the masses. He said that PTI chief was scared due to the development agenda of the PML-N government as power loadshedding and terrorism would be completely eliminated in 2018.

Imran Khan cannot compete with PML-N in the upcoming general elections, he added. He termed Imran Khan absconder from the court and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and he should face the cases.