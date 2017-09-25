FAISALABAD-Three sanitary workers, including two brothers, died of suffocation while cleaning a gutter here on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the incident took place in Mohallah Rasheed Abad where sanitary workers were engaged in routine activities.

Sanitary worker Ishfaq a sewage manhole but fell unconscious due to toxic gas. Mazhar, Shahzad and Ejaz for his recue into the gutter but they also became unconscious. They were pulled out of the manhole but three of them including two brothers died while another is stated to be critical.