PESHAWAR - At least three terrorists were gunned down in a shootout with security forces on Sunday in Dera Ismail Khan in the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, in a statement said that the security forces carried out a search operation at Gara Madda near DI Khan during which motorcycle riders started firing at troops when they were signalled to stop. Resultantly, during exchange of fire, at least three terrorists were killed.

Besides, suicide jackets were also recovered from their possession. The terrorists killed were identified as Iqbal, Majid, and Waheed.

The statement further said that Iqbal was wanted in many cases and carried a head money of Rs1 million.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) cordoned off the area and have a launched search operation.

TERROR BID FOILED IN PESHAWAR

The law enforcement agencies personnel foiled a terror bid to sabotage peace during Muharram after arresting a terrorist and recovering five kilogrammes of explosives, a pistol and two hand grenades during an operation on Sunday.

CCPO Peshawar Tahir Khan, while speaking at a news conference said that an intelligence-based operation by security forces personnel and police was carried out in Khazana area on information that a terrorist was transporting explosives from a suburb to the main city to sabotage peace during Muharram. A team of law enforcement agencies personnel signalled a bike rider in Khazana area to stop.

One of the riders managed to escape in the nearby fields, while the other identified as Ihsanullah son of Abdul Mateen was apprehended along with the bike, the police officer explained.

At least five kilogrammes of explosives, two hand grenades, and a pistol were recovered from his possession.

The CCPO said that after preliminary interrogation, the arrested terrorist identified his companion as Rizwan aka Ahmad who he said hailed from Afghanistan.