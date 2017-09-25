KHYBER AGENCY - The Tribesmen stressed the government to introduce reforms before October 9 in the tribal belt and announce merging Federally Administered Tribal Areas into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; otherwise they would stage sit-in in Islamabad.

In a gathering held on Sunday in Paka Tara area of tehsil Bara, the Fata political leadership launched ‘Fata reforms movement’ to win rights for the tribal belt. They criticised the incumbent government for allegedly adopting delaying tactics in implementing the reforms recommended by the committee led by Sartaj Aziz.

The meeting was organised by tribal Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahjee Gul Afridi and was attended by MNA Shahab-ud-Din, former parliamentarians, lawyers, students, leaders of different political parties, local elites and large numbers of the tribesmen.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers including Shahjee Gul, Shahb-ud-Din, Latif Advocate of ANP, Abdur-Rehman, Ijaz Mohmand (FATA Lawyers Forum), Shah Faisal (JI), Hazrat Wali Afridi (PPP), Abdul Ghani (PTI), Habibullah Orakzai (Qabail Party), Shaukat Aziz (FATA Students Federation), and others asked the government to immediately abolish the century-old British Law, the FCR, from the tribal belt and merge Fata into KP.

Putting their demands before the government, the speakers stressed for provision of representation in the KP Assembly and allotment of 3 per cent share in the National Finance Commission award.

The tribal leaders unanimously agreed to begin Fata reforms movement to safeguard interests of the tribal belt. They said that if their demands were not met before October 9, they would have no other option but to stage a sit-in in Islamabad.

