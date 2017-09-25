RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said the Pakistan Army will continue to defend the motherland at all costs. “The Pakistan Army has defended, is defending and will continue to defend the motherland,” the COAS said. “We salute the martyrs [who have laid their lives for Pakistan].” Pakistan is a resilient nation, a tweet by the DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said.