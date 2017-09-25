MIRPUR (AJK)-A three-day leadership training programme for women concluded with the firm resolve to pitch for their vibrant participation in the national and regional politics. It was the third workshop in a series which was held in Muzaffarabad city wherein a group of 30 women participated from different social and political sectors.

Challenges faced by women in the social and political setup of AJK, social, economic issues and opportunities, leadership, advocacy, and networking were the key areas of the workshop modules. The workshop also included a comprehensive module on the legislative structure of AJK.

Dr Rehana Kausar from University of AJK was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of three days leadership training for women. She appreciated the initiative and termed it a milestone of positive change in the society. Dr Rehana also said that it is pertinent to have a deep and clear understanding about the dynamics of Kashmir issue.

"Young women activists can play very important role in resolution of Kashmir issue through effective use of social media," she said. She further said, "Our fellow sisters in Kashmir valley have come out on roads to play their part for the freedom movement, we should stand up for their political and moral support in this tough time, and social media is very fast and effective tool in this regard, through which we can extend our support to them.

Through Social media we can raise our voice and reach out to the international community. I feel glad to know that KIIR is doing efforts to raise awareness in women about the social and political challenges of their region."

"It is our mission to enhance political participation of women and invoke positive and progressive political thinking in the women of AJK - Atia Anwer Zoon, Director Women Wing -KIIR said besides highlighting the aims and objectives of the three days leadership training for women in Muzaffrabad AJK.