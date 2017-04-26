KHANEWAL/GUJRANWALA/ MIRPUR (AJK)-The administrations of all districts in Punjab and AJK inaugurated second phase of census by enlisting houses in census forms on Tuesday.

According to official sources, house-listing will remain continue for first three days of the census while the remaining days have been allocated for counting of heads.

In Khanewal, DC Muzaffar Khan Sial inaugurated the 2nd phase by marking number on a house situated at Civil Lines SP Chowk. Lt-Col Izzat, MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, DPO Jahanzeb Nazir, AC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Council chairman Engr Raza Sargana were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, the DC said that the census will be concluded on May 25. He informed that 88 districts of Pakistan were included in the census, adding that Khanewal was amongst 22 districts included for census in Punjab.

The DC said that the district has been divided in 33 census charges, 287 circles and 2,231 blocks. He added that the census staff will comprise: 33 charge superintendents, 287 circle supervisors and 2,231 enumerators. The reserved staff include: three charge superintendents, 29 circle supervisors and 233 enumerators. He said that about 2,000 Pak Army personnel and 1,400 policemen will accompany the census staff.

In Gujranwala, second phase of census was inaugurated in three districts of Gujranwala Division. The districts include: Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Cap (r) Muhammad Asif inaugurated the second phase by marking number on the gate of Deputy Commissioner’s House.

DC Muhammad Amir Jaan, ADCG Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal, ACG Anjum Riaz Sethi and AC census Riaz Ahmed were also present on the occasion. The administration ensured foolproof security measures for the census staff.

He told the media that Gujranwala has been divided into 3,376 blocks and 493 circles. The control rooms have also been set up at tehsil and district level to monitor the census progress, he said, adding that every team will cover two blocks which will be accompanied by army personnel.

In Mirpur, second and last round of the national census in five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated yesterday.

According to official sources, the districts include: Rawalakot, Haveli, Jhelum valley and Neelam Valley districts. Commissioner Mirpur Division Sardar Zaffar Mehmood and Brig Muhammad Faisal inaugurated second phase of census. A ceremony was also held in this regard outside the Deputy Commissioner’s House where the house-listing number was marked. Inmates of the house were also enlisted in the census list.

It was told on the occasion that 600 army personnel will accompany census staff to protect them from any untoward incident.

DC Ansar Yaqoob, ADC (g) Raja Farooq Akram, AC Raja Qaisar Aurangzeb, Divisional head of AJK PID Javed Malik and officials of the AJK Census Department also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Commissioner Census AJK Raja Tariq Mehmood told the media that second phase of census and house listing will complete on May 28. A total of 2800 mobile staff members have been deputed for holding the scheduled census across AJK which, he said, has been divided into 2,022 blocks.