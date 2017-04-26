ISLAMABAD - The third round of Pak-UK army staff talks were held in GHQ, Rawalpindi, yesterday.

The British delegation, led by Assistance Chief of Gen Staff (ACGS) Maj Gen Nicholas Welch, was received and hosted by DGMO Pakistan Army Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Both the sides affirmed the commitment to enhance military to military engagement in the fields of operational collaboration, training, sports, mil exchanges and defence cooperation.

The UK General also visited Army Museum and presented a replica victoria cross (VC). The delegation was also briefed on the current operations conducted under the ambit of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.