ISLAMABAD - Another 4 hardcore terrorists tried and convicted by military courts have been executed in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s jail.

According ISPR press statement issued on Tuesday, the convicts were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies.

According to details, all the four executed convicts were active members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement said that convict Rehman Ud Din son of was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and killing a member of peace committee. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Mushtaq Khan son of Umar Saleem was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agency which resulted in death of several soldiers and injuries to an officer and a soldier. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Obaid ur Rehman son of Fazal Hadi was involved in killing of innocent civilians. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Zafar Iqbal son of Muhammad Khan was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies which resulted in death of a Junior Commissioned Officer and a soldier of Frontier Constabulary. A police Assistant Sub Inspector and a soldier of Frontier Constabulary also sustained injuries as result of attacks by the convict. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

From page 1

Hadi was involved in killing of innocent civilians. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Zafar Iqbal son of Muhammad Khan was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies which resulted in death of a Junior Commissioned Officer and a soldier of Frontier Constabulary. A police Assistant Sub Inspector and a soldier of Frontier Constabulary also sustained injuries as result of attacks by the convict. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.