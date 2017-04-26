VEHARI-The 50 percent target of the enrolment of 77,000 students in schools has been achieved, a government officer claimed.

Director Admin Elementary Education Faizullah Khan Tareen addressing a seminar on “Progress in Admission Campaign 2017” here at Government Girls High School Daniwal Town.

He said that the government was focusing on special classrooms for the nursery students according to their abilities so that they could take interest in their studies. He said that the teachers are especially trained for nursery classes so that they can be able to give good education basis to the students. The officers of the schools reviewed the admission campaign. The schools having less enrolment were highlighted and asked to boost up their campaign. Admission percentage must be achieved till the next week, the officials said.

The officers present there pledged that they would spare no effort to fulfill the slogan of “Parho Punjab Barho Punjab”.