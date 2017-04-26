GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables worth millions of rupees in 20 incidents occurred in different areas of the district the other day.

According to police sources, three armed men intercepted Nabeel and deprived him of Rs50,000 and two cellphones in the Emanabad Police limits. In other incident that occurred in Model Town area, bandits snatched Rs32,000 and cellphone, in Gujranwala Saddr area, robbers took away Rs100,000 and two cellphones from Arslan, and Rs60,000, a gold ring and two cellphones from Ansar, in Jinnah Road, Arshad was deprived of Rs40,000 and cellphone, in Alipur Chattha Police limits dacoits looted Rs82,000, two gold chains and two cellphones from Hakeem Arshad, and Rs97,000, four cell phones and gold chain from Iqbal and Umer.

In the Cantt area, armed men snatched Rs75,000, gold ornaments and three cellphones from Waris and his family, in Garjakh area, bandits looted Rs40,000 and cellphone from Rizwan. Similarly, robbers snatched Rs25,000 and cellphone from Zubair in Ahmed Nagar area while Pervez was deprived of Rs47,000, three cellphones and gold ring in Ferozwala Police limits. On the other hand, four armed men intercepted Abdul Ghafoor and deprived him of Rs120,000, gold ornaments and three cellphones while separate theft incidents, unknown thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Farooq, Raza and Sabir while Mehran car of Ashiq and motorcycles of Sikandar, Zia, Talha and Faisal were stolen from different places.