Punjab Government has imposed a ban on the doctors' talks with media in Punjab.

The Punjab Government on Wednesday through a ban order barred doctors from holding press conference, talking on Radio television or writing columns for any Newspapers. Talking to media men by government servant constitutes violation of government servant rules and any one found involved in this unlawful activity will be proceeded against under clause 21 of Government Servant Rule, notification says.

Doctors have termed this move as tyrannical and bid to gag doctors voice and a sheer breach of fundamental rights.

They demanded of the government to lift this ban immediately.