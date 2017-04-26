The Election Commission Pakistan disqualified Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem of PML-N today, reported Waqt News.

According to details, a five-member bench heard the case. He was disqualified on violating election regulations after local bodies’ elections.

The applicants Tahira Tanveer and Lubna Iqbal submitted the application in the ECP, which was accepted for hearing.

Both applicants argued that Sardar Naseem tried to influence selection process for special local bodies’ seats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the local bodies election with huge majority in Punjab and Rawalpindi-Islamabad.