MULTAN - The disqualification of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to contest for parliament seat for a period of five years will end on April 26 (today).

The Supreme Court on June 18, 2012 had declared Yusuf Raza Gilani disqualified from holding a seat in the parliament from the date of his conviction on April 26 for contempt of court.

Former chief justice of SC Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry had disqualified Gilani for not writing a letter to Swiss bank against the then president Asif Ali Zardari.

Yusuf Raza Gilani will be eligible to contest next general election to be held in 2018 after ending of his disqualification on April 26 (Wednesday).