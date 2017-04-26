KASUR-A girl was abducted while a woman evaded a rape attempt here the other day.

Sarwar Maseeh submitted an application to the Kasur Saddr Police, alleging that the accused - Imran Maseeh and Aiman abducted his daughter from his house.

On the other hand, Sabir Ali of Itar Singhwala told the police that his wife went to the shop of Yahya. He alleged that the accused lured her to fields where he allegedly attempted to rape her. He, however, fled away when his wife’s hue and cry alerted people and they rushed for her rescue.

The police registered cases and started investigation.