PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that after the national anthem, ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan has also become an ‘anthem’ for the nation now. He said a grand ‘Go Nawaz Go’ rally would be staged on the coming Friday.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of under-23 games at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Flanked by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Education Minister Muhammad Attif, Imran maintained that he had worked hard to become the best player in the world. He said: “had I not learnt in cricket what hard work is, I would not have been able to build Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. He said it was part of his struggle which helped him found Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 21 years ago.

Imran also congratulated Younis Khan on being the first Pakistani cricketer to make 10,000 runs in Test cricket. “Games are very necessary in life as they teach you not only how to win but also to accept defeat,” Imran said.

He told the audience that for greater success they have to work hard, as without hard work it is difficult to earn a good name. He said: “After a long struggle, win is imminent if you are not discouraged by the defeat.” He made it clear that even defeat could not defeat a person if there was a strong will. “I was removed from the team after the first Test match, but I made a comeback after three years with a resolve to become the best player in the country,” he added.

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, addressing the ceremony, announced sponsoring 600 students of the province for IT-related education in China, adding youth was the frontline of PTI and the future of the nation.

His government established rule of law and took merit-based decisions in the province, he said, adding doing all this in the province hit hard by militancy and terrorism was not an easy task. However, he said, his government was committed and took a number of visible steps to improve the situation and change the province.

He congratulated the sports department for holding the festival and directed the authorities to provide all facilities to the players participating in the festival. He assured full backing of his government to the sports department.

He said youngsters were the future of the nation and his government would provide everything within its reach to polish talented players. He said in the first step his government was sponsoring 600 students for IT education in China, which would be extended to one thousand.

Pervez Khattak affirmed his government inherited wrongs and bad governance in the province. Institutions were in total disarray, corruption was rampant and the people had lost trust in the system. Fortunately, PTI was supported by the youth and his government within no time wrapped up the old system and put in place a new system that started delivering.

He said his government focused on education and health and waged jihad against corruption. “We had a plan that we implemented and gave a clear road to future,” he added. He reminded if PTI can revamp the old system, it certainly has the capacity to polish the talent of youth and can give a clear direction for their future.

Pervez Khattak lamented that when he took over as the CM, the existing grounds were ill-managed. He started rehabilitation of the existing grounds and also added 50 others. “We have a plan to build one playground in each tehsil headquarters and, hopefully, will succeed in completing 100 grounds soon,” he said, adding the KP government was planning to have a management committee at provincial level to take care of these grounds.

NNI adds: Imran Khan also claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s government had offered him a hefty sum of Rs 10 billion to withdraw from the Panama Papers case.

Addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers after visiting the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Peshawar, he said if the government had so much money at its disposal to make such an offer to a single person, one could only imagine how much it could have offered to the authorities investigating the Panama Papers case.

“All officials investigating the Panamagate case are under the government’s control. How can a proper investigation against the Prime Minister and his family and accountability be expected,” he questioned.

‘SC verdict to purify governance system’

Imran Khan said the decision of Supreme Court will provide opportunities to establish justice and purify governance system in the country.

PTI chief expressed his views in a message released in Islamabad on the occasion of 21st Youm-e-Tasees of his party. He congratulated everybody associated with PTI at all levels, and thanked Almighty Allah on completion of 21 years of PTI.

Imran said it is the grace of Almighty Allah that He bestowed us with patience and perseverance in all these years.

Imran said the journey of these 21 years is full of ups and downs, and it is highly satisfactory for him that PTI has gained a key position in Pakistan’s politics. Imran added the success of Panama campaign has further strengthened the foundation of Pakistan.

He said Almighty Allah has raised the ranks of PTI in the fight that it started against corruption 21 years ago.

Imran Khan once again vowed that he will not rest until he shapes Pakistan according to the visions of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.