Public Accounts Committee put a ban on Sheikh Rasheed’s Cigar during a meeting held on Wednesday.

During the meeting of PAC, PML-N senator Chaudhary Tanveer demanded that the committee should ban cigar during the meeting so we can save Sheikh Rasheed's health.

As a protest, Sheikh Rasheed asked that why you want to stop me to smoke? Adding that medicine and injection all is forged and cigar is not as dangerous as these.

Sheikh Rasheed said that it seems that the government is frightened by my cigar.