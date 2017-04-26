PESHAWAR - Amid uproar from the opposition members, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Assembly session was chaired by the speaker Asad Qaisar and the resolution was tabled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ali Haider.

However, as the speaker allowed the MPA to move the resolution, the opposition members led by PML-N reached the speaker’s chair and started chanting slogans against the government.

‘Go Nawaz Go’ and ‘Go Imran Go’ slogans were chanted from both the sides. As the commotion went on, the government benches managed to pass the resolution with a majority.

Upon the continued protest from the opposition benches, the speaker adjourned the session till Friday.

Talking to media after the session, PML-N Parliamentary Leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota said that to table a resolution the rules needed to be relaxed. He, however, added the speaker did not relax the rules and allowed the PTI member to table the resolution.

Nalota said that Imran Khan had categorically stated that he would accept the decision of the Supreme Court (SC), but the PTI members were raising objections on the verdict.

The ANP Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak said that all political parties should respect the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panamagate case.

He opined that all should let the joint investigation team (JIT) do its job instead of raising objections.

Speaking regarding the passage of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesaab Commission (second amendment) Bill, 2017, Sardar Babak said that the act itself was unconstitutional as it gave the powers of the government to the judiciary for the appointment of Ehtisab Commission DG.

He said Opposition members wanted time to mull over the amendments in the act, which they weren’t granted.

Babak said that both Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Dr Mehr Taj Roghani were not running the Assembly affairs in a fair manner.

“The only thing which they need is to wear a cap of PTI while chairing the Assembly session,” Babak said.