SIALKOT-Some outraged lawyers allegedly intruded on the land revenue record centre Pasrur, beat up the officials and ransacked the furniture and other valuables.

Reportedly, the lawyers accompanied by other people stormed the center at and forced the officials deputed there to transfer the record of some properties illegally. As the officials refused to do so, the accused lawyers became infuriated. They locked the doors of centre from inside and started beating the officials.

They also threatened the victims to kidnap them if they reported the matter to the police. Three officials including Mohsin (data entry operator) and Mudassar Ali were injured in this ambush. Later, the revenue department employees went on strike against the incident. They demanded early registration of a case against the accused.

The affected officials have forwarded their application to Assistant Commissioner Pasrur for the registration of a case against the accused.

NOTICES ISSUED: The Sialkot Municipal Corporation has served the final notices on the owners of 30 dangerous buildings for their urgent repairing or demolition to avert any untoward incident.

Municipal Corporation officials said that it had conducted a survey in Sialkot city which revealed that there were 82 residential and commercial buildings declared dangerous in Sialkot city. He said that the Municipal Corporation has got vacated 21 dangerous buildings, four were demolished and 27 were repaired.

He said that a total of 30 dangerous buildings are in Sialkot city while the Municipal Corporation has issued final notices for early repairing or demolition of these buildings.