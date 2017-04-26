BAHAWALPUR-The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA)’s Bahawalpur chapter too has demanded resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif till the final JIT report and Supreme Court decision in the Panamagate case.

It said that without resignation, the proposed Joint Investigation Team would not be able to do justice due to his pressure on the team members. Uncontroversial and non-political officers should be added to the JIT for the transparent investigation, its president demanded.

The word “accountability” is only for the Pakistan People’s Party though it always respected and implemented the decisions of Supreme Court and never tried to purchase the courts, said LHCBA Bahawalpur President and Pakistan People’s Party leader Nawazish Ali Peerzada while talking to the media.

He said that according to the law, everyone who becomes influential on JIT should resign from their post and then appeared before the JIT for transparent investigation. He demanded not only Prime Minister but also Interior Minister and finance minister should resign.

He said that distribution of sweets was only a political drama because not a single judge declared them innocent. He further said sentences were given only to the leaders of PPP by the Supreme Court. He said that PPP always respected and implemented the decisions of Supreme Court and never tried to purchase the Courts. He said that one of the PPP’s prime minister was hanged and other was sent back home without any solid reason. He said that if the transparent investigations were not done in the case, a rift between the federation and provinces.

He also said that Lahore High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur fully endorsed the decisions of Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association on the issue. He said that if the prime minister does not tender his resignation, the lawyers will start a movement against the prime minister which will be more powerful than the movement launched for restoration of judiciary.