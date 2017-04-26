CHICHAWATNI:- A man gunned down his sister for honour here on Tuesday. Police said that the accused hailing from Kassowal area suspected character of his sister. The culprit exchanged harsh words with her over the same issue and later shot her dead. The police shifted the dead body to hospital for post-mortem and registered a case against the murderer.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-Apr-2017 here.
Man guns down sister for ‘honour’
