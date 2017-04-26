ATTOCK - A man allegedly shaved off his wife’s head before thrashing and torturing her over some domestic dispute in village Jhari Kass in the Hassanabdal Saddar Police limits on Tuesday.

Yasra Bibi lodged a case with the local police that her husband, Rashid, subjected her to violence and shaved off her hair over a petty issue.

The complainant said that Rashid subjects her to torture on a daily basis over petty issues. She said that her husband fled the home with her shave off hair. The police have registered a case against the accused and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies personnel picked up a local cleric identified as Ameer Zaman Haqqani from his house between the night of Sunday and Monday. Gohar Ali, the brother of Haqqani, has lodged a case with the city police that his brother, who is also the district deputy coordinator of Wafaqul Madaris Arabia Pakistan, was picked up by dozens of officials wearing the black uniform and whisked him away.

A local delegation of the JUI led by district President Maulana Sher Zaman met with District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat and DC Rana Akbar Hayat and drew their attention towards the issue. When contacted, a spokesman for the district police expressed his unawareness about the arrest. He said that the police have not picked the JUI leader and were looking into the matter in the light of the application filed by his brother.

WOMAN KILLS STEP-SON IN HASSANABDAL

A woman severely tortured and strangled to death her 10-year-old step-son and later threw his body in a well to conceal the crime in Tass area of Hassanabdal Saddar Police Station limits.

Police sources said Arsalan Saleem, 10, went missing on Saturday under mysterious circumstances from his house and later his body was recovred from the well of the village. He was severely tortured and marks of rope on his feet, hands and neck was visible. Police, after registering a case against unidentified assailants, handed over the investigation to heinous crime investigation unit (HIU). On suspicion, the unit took Arsalan’s stepmother Bashreen Bibi into custody who during interrogation confessed that due to her emotional issues she tortured the victim and as he succumbed to torture she threw his body into nearby well to conceal the crime. Police have registered a murder case against the accused and further investigations are underway. Sub Inspector Zulfiqar of heinous crime investigation unit while talking to newsmen said the motive behind the gruesome incident was emotional motives as the victim father Mohammad Saleem paid extra attention to his son and her second wife felt she was ignored. So feeling jealous and annoyed over her step son, she killed him.