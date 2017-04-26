Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has denounced PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his claim that he was offered Rs10 billion to stay silent in the Panama Papers case.

Maryam took to her twitter and made a response to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's accusation through tweet and called him a (Jhoota) 'liar' over his claim that the Prime Minister had offered him Rs. 10 billion to hold silence over the Panama case.

Addressing a gathering in Peshawar, Khan said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered him Rs10 billion to withdraw from the Panama Papers case.

Khan said if Sharif’s government had so much money at its disposal to make such an offer to a single person, one could only imagine how much it could have offered to the authorities investigating the Panama Papers case.