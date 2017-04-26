Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday categorically denied media reports that the Sharif family was displeased with their legal counsel.

In a tweet, Maryam stated that Salman Akram Raja’s professional credentials were undisputed. She said this in her tweet after denying media reports that Sharif family were not happy with their legal counsel owing to the Panama leaks verdict.

In response to another Twitter user, Maryam Nawaz said even Akram Sheikh and other lawyers were 'competent professionals' and 'we have the highest respect for them'.

A couple of days after the Panama leaks verdict was made public, media reports claimed that the prime minister was not happy with his legal counsel over the fact that the decision was not completely in his favour.