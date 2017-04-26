ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to tender an apology to Maryam Nawaz for “defaming” her by wrongly implicating her to the “Dawn leaks” story.

Talking to media persons here, Aurangzeb said the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party and the PTI has nothing to claim credit to contest the next general elections. “They have started relying on politics of baseless allegations,” she said, adding the PTI chief resorts to wrong propaganda after every court decision and inquiry reports.

The minister said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the most famous leader in the country and he has launched several development projects for the betterment of the masses.

She said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a great gift of the prime minister to the people of Pakistan. She said that the “One Belt, One Road” project will promote trade and bring prosperity in the entire region. “The CPEC covers several infrastructural and energy projects which will open new vistas of development in Pakistan,” she said.

“Those who are talking about corruption are the ones who committed corruption during their tenure of government.”

Earlier, addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators, Aurangzeb said that domestic tourism has improved in the last four years due to improved security situation across the country. She said that the improved security situation will also help restore the confidence of international tourists.

The minister pointed out that the cultural and physical diversity made Pakistan a hot spot for tourism and all stakeholders especially the private sector will have to come forward to exploit the potential to project the soft image of the country.

She said the government's responsibility was to give policy guidelines and provide an enabling environment while it was up to the private sector to invest in important sectors of the economy.

She said that under the 18th amendment the subject of tourism has been devolved to provinces. However, the federal government could give policy guidelines on the subject.