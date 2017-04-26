HAFIZABAD-A Punjab minister visited Ali Chowk on Sheikhupura Road and expressed dissatisfaction over the inordinate delay in even start of carpeting of the road from Ali Chowk to Bhoon village.

It was dug out for laying sewerage pipelines about a year back. The minister of state for national health services warned that no delay in the completion of development projects would be tolerated and the negligent contractors and officers would face music.

Saira Afzal Tarar said that Rs11 million has already been allocated but due to negligence of the department the carpeting has not been started causing a lot of inconvenience to the motorists. She said that the carpeting should be started from Saturday otherwise the XEN and the contractor would be personally held responsible. The XEN assured her that the work on the road would be started from this week positively.

She further said that Rs42 million has been allocated for the carpeting of Chak Bhatti-Hafizabad Road, which would be completed during the current financial year. She said that she would not compromise on the use of material and those found using substandard material on the ongoing projects would be dealt with sternly.

Meanwhile, the PML-N activists and councillors of local bodies of Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi and Kaleke Mandi have observed thanksgiving day over the “success” of PML-N in the Panama case.

They held meetings in the Town halls where the speakers appreciated the verdict of the SC and greeted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. They said that another conspiracy hatched by negative politicians has been filed due to the verdict. They said that under the dynamic leadership of the PM, there would be huge development in the country during the upcoming months.

They have called upon workers to remain united and get prepared for the forthcoming general election to give crushing defeat to the enemies of development.

Later, sweets were distributed and the councillors and activists took out rallies in the all the towns to express their jubilation over the SC verdict. Meanwhile, PTI District President Ch Shoaib Hayat Tarar has maintained that the resignation of PM is inevitable for transparent investigation. He demanded immediate resignation from the PM.