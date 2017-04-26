SIALKOT (Staff reporter): A seven-year-old child was sodomised by an accused in the Daska city’s congested Habibpura locality on Tuesday.

According to police, seven-year-old son of a labourer Muhammad Aslam was standing in front of his house in Habibpura locality.

In the mean time, the accused Chaand Sheikh lured him away to his house where he sodomised the child. Neighbours gathered outside the house after listening to the shrieks of the child due to which the accused fled away. The child was rushed to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. The City Police have registered a case against the accused.