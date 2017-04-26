Murtaza Javed Abbasi, general secretary of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and deputy speaker National Assembly (NA) has said that talking against corruption by Zardari is just like sun might rise from west.

Referring to Asif Zardari’s speeches he replied in his today’s statement that People of KP rejected Zardari during 2013 general elections and now they will reject Imran Khan during 2018 general elections,

PML-N is the representative party of Pukhtuns and we will prove KP a stronghold of PML-N during upcoming general elections of 2018.

He went on to say, people are very wise and they can differentiate between ‘Khidmatgars’ and ‘looters’.

“PPP did not give their rights to Pukhtoons but pillage them,” he added.