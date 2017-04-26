FAISALABAD-With death toll reaching 16, more than 100 other chickenpox patients were admitted to the two public sector hospitals here as the Health Department has failed to control the infectious disease that causes a slight fever and red spots on the skin.

Chickenpox is a very common disease among children. The death toll regarding the epidemic reached 16. A source told The Nation at the administrations of both Civil Hospital and Allied Hospital are busy concealing the actual figure of chickenpox patients. Allied Hospital administration claimed that only four patients of chickenpox were under treatment while Civil Hospital administration was of the view that only five chickenpox patients were admitted.

However, the source confirmed that more than 100 patients visited these hospitals for medical consultation regarding the epidemic while some three patients left allied hospital against the attitude of the hospital administration. They said that they were not delivered proper medical facilities.

The source said many other patients were also reluctant to get admitted to the government hospitals and they were consulting private hospitals and clinics for the treatment.

The shortage of chickenpox vaccine and life saving drugs are not available in these hospitals as these drugs are taken by the doctors and paramedical staff. Nevertheless, during last year, some 25 patients of chickenpox were admitted to Allied Hospital out of which one patient died. However, during the current year, some 16 patients have lost their lives so far.

The officials claimed that at the special ICU, seven member boards of doctors and professors along with their team are looking after the patients at Allied Hospital. However, the patients are being complaining against the attitude of doctors and poor performance of the hospital administration. The Health Department knows very well that majority of the chickenpox patients were residents of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Azad Kasmir, Nankana Sahab and other areas but it has completely failed to take step to control the disease. They said that they were focusing only on only sessions and issuance of handouts.

The people said that the divisional commissioner was doing nothing for the welfare of patients. When contacted, the hospitals officials were not ready to disclose the real figure of chickenpox patients. Citizens were complaining against the negligence of divisional administration and demanding stern action against them.

INP ADDS: Chickenpox went out of control in Faisalabad with four more victims brought to Allied Hospital on Tuesday and after diagnosed by doctors , the patients were admitted in isolate wards for treatment.

During the last four months the number of people infected from Chickenpox has soared to 81 while so far chickenpox has claimed 16 lives.