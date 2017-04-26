ISLAMABABD - Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has presented his credentials to the US President Donald J. Trump at White House.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry was named as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States of America in mid February and he had joined his new responsibilities in Washington last month.

Ambassador Aizaz is a career Foreign Service officer with over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has served as additional foreign secretary for the UN and disarmament affairs, and director general for relations with South Asian countries and he has remained closely associated with the peace process with India.

He also authored a book ‘Pakistan Mirrored to Dutch Eyes’ published by Sang-e-Meel Publications.

Important among his overseas assignments, Aizaz served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary General of ECO in Tehran and Pakistan embassies in Washington, Doha and Cairo.

He was born on February 27, 1958, holds Masters Degree in International Relations from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Medford, Massachusetts, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Punjab University, Lahore.

While presenting his credentials to President Trump, Ambassador Aizaz conveyed best wishes and commitment of the leadership and people of Pakistan for strengthening seven decades-long friendly ties between Pakistan and the US.