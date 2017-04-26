ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that it was Pakistan’s ardent desire to promote peace and cooperation in south Asia for which all the regional states should play their part.

Talking to Foreign Minister of the Maldives Dr Mohamed Asim who called on him on Tuesday, the prime minister said, “Pakistan attaches great importance to the Saarc and wishes to see it as a vibrant regional organisation; and is committed to the principles and objectives of the Saarc Charter.”

While warmly welcoming the foreign minister of the Maldives and his delegation to Pakistan, the prime minister stated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Maldives.

“Both countries are bound in fraternal ties of common faith, mutual understanding and respect. We need to work for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries,” he stressed.

The prime minister added that it was encouraging to note the growing Parliamentary cooperation between Maldives and Pakistan.

“The visit of our chairman Senate to Maldives last year is a testimony of strengthened parliamentary ties,” Sharif said.

The prime minister said that it was Pakistan’s ardent desire to promote peace and cooperation in south Asia for which security and stability were a pre-requisite.

Dr Mohamed Asim thanked the prime minister for warmly welcoming him and his delegation members to Pakistan and expressed the hope to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser to PM Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.