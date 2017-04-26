NEW DELHI - Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has rejected India’s assertion that it is violating a bilateral pact by not giving access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. Abdul Basit told PTI in an interview that as per the bilateral pact on consular access, cases pertaining to political and security issues, will be decided on merit, indicating that consular access cannot be taken for granted. Basit said that Kulbhushan was caught in Balochistan and was tried for espionage and sabotage.