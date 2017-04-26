Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday rejected Indian High Commission’s plea seeking consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by Pakistani military court for spying.

Sources told that Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale filed the plea which was instantly dismissed by Pakistan.

The foreign secretary while referring to legal aspects said that Yadav was a serving Indian naval officer, who was involved in nefarious terrorist activities in Pakistan.

She said Jadhav was caught red-handed during espionage for RAW and that he had also confessed to the charges.

Pakistan has denied India’s request for consular access to 46-year-old Jadhav over a dozen times as on April 14, Bambawale had met with the Janjua, showing concern about the fate of Jadhav.